Margot Robbie joins Christian Bale in David O. Russell's new drama







It has been announced that the Birds of Prey actress has signed on to star in the movie, which will be directed from Russell from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it will reportedly follow the story of an unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer.



Robbie will join Bale on the project, which has the working title of Amsterdam. Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie are reportedly being eyed for roles.



It was previously reported that the Australian actress, who was up for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars on Sunday, was being touted as one of the leading ladies on the movie, alongside Russell's frequent collaborator Jennifer Lawrence.



Matthew Budman is set to produce the film, which is being fast-tracked by bosses at New Regency and is part of their new deal with 20th Century Studios.



The filmmaker likes to reunite with actors he has already worked with on past movies. For example, Russell and Bale previously collaborated on The Fighter and American Hustle to great success.



The Fighter scored seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Russell, while American Hustle was up for 10 awards, with Bale landing a Best Actor nod.



This marks part of Russell's comeback after he took a five-year hiatus from Hollywood following the release of his movie Joy in 2015. He is also working on an adaptation of 2013 novel The Skies Belong to Us, with Michael B. Jordan attached to star and also produce.