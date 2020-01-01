Kourtney Kardashian accuses sister Khloe of 'ditching' her at Oscars bash

Kourtney Kardashian has hit out at her sister Khloe Kardashian for "ditching" her halfway through their Oscars night out.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an Instagram post claiming her younger sister had abandoned her during an Oscars after-party over the weekend.

"Date night, even though she ditched me halfway through," she wrote, alongside snaps of the sisters together.

The post came just one day after Khloe wrote on Twitter that Kourtney had "ruined" her night at the bash - although she didn't reveal any further details.

Tagging her sister Kylie Jenner, who was also in attendance, Khloe tweeted: "Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh."

The 35-year-old added in another tweet: "Oh @kourtneykardash!!!!!!"

Despite the apparent fallout, the siblings were active on social media during the night out and shared a number of snaps together on their Instagram Stories.

In one clip, Khloe called Kourtney a "gorgeous girl" as they travelled in a limousine together, while she captioned another post: "Date night with my sister work wife @kourtneykardashian."

The pair notably had a falling out last year, when Kourtney, 40, revealed she wanted to step back from the family's reality TV show in order to focus more time and attention on her three children.