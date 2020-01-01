Peter Gallagher keeps in touch with The O.C. cast

Peter Gallagher still keeps in touch with his co-stars from The O.C.

The 64-year-old, who played Sandy Cohen in the teen drama alongside Benjamin McKenzie, Rachel Bilson, Mischa Barton and Adam Brody, has revealed to People that he is still in contact with his former co-stars and they sometimes try to organise a get-together.

"We try to get together, but it doesn't quite work out, because someone has to go somewhere," he said. "But I love those kids. And I root for them, always."

The show debuted in 2003 and ran for four series, and the star believes the teen drama played a pivotal role in preventing a rise in "un-American" views following the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001.

"The script (for The O.C.) showed up and I thought, 'This is exactly what this country has been waiting for,'" Gallagher explained. "It was just post 9/11 and people were drumming up a xenophobia, a fear of the outsider. I thought it was giving in to our worst instincts, and it was entirely un-American."

In the show, Gallagher's character Sandy was a privileged lawyer who took in and raised troubled teen, Ryan.

"(He was) this Jewish guy from the Bronx, a public defender, living in a gated conservative Republican community, and he doesn't change," the Grace and Frankie star said of his character. "He throws his arms open. And people responded to that character because he wasn't afraid. He wasn't afraid to love his kids, or other kids or his wife, or to do what was right."