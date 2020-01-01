NEWS Eva Mendes says her boyfriend Ryan Gosling is an 'amazing chef' Newsdesk Share with :







The 45-year-old actress has revealed her longtime partner Ryan - with whom she has daughters Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three - is a whizz in the kitchen, as he can whip up “incredible” meals in no time at all, whilst she struggles to get creative with her own culinary treats.



On Instagram, a fan asked if she and Ryan cook at home, and she said: “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For real. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive. (sic)”



And whilst it’s usually the ‘La La Land’ star - whom Eva has been romancing since 2011 - that does the cooking, Eva is the one who has the difficult task of staying at home to look after their brood whilst Ryan stars in blockbuster hits.



Speaking about the hard work that goes into parenting, Eva said: "Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for. [I'm] a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss. They're not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn't seem fair.”



Although she has so much to do for her children every day, the 'Hitch' star says the hardest part of parenting is needing to carry snacks with her wherever she goes.



She added: "The hardest part [of parenting] hands down is the amount of snacks I have to carry with me all day long, and the variety. They like something different so you need to keep it fresh, especially on long car rides. Those are the worst. Even going to the market, I need to take food in the car to go [there]."