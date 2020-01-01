NEWS Anna Faris confirms engagement Newsdesk Share with :







Anna Faris has confirmed she's engaged to marry cinematographer Michael Barrett.



Rumours of an engagement swirled in November after The House Bunny star was spotted sporting a diamond ring, and she seemed to confirm the news when she was filmed saying "Thank you" after a photographer congratulated her on being a bride to be. Her Mom co-star Allison Janney then confirmed the news in January, revealing to Us Weekly that the pair had been engaged "for a long time".



Faris finally spoke about her upcoming wedding on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday as she revealed to the host she was searching for someone to officiate the service.



"Can you officiate a wedding?" she asked the actor and comedian. "I would love it if you auditioned. If you came in and read. I want somebody that's humorous, that also brings heartfelt sentiment, that doesn't talk too much about themselves."



Corden turned her down, joking, "Well, that's a problem. I really strike out on all three of those."



Faris then joked that she wouldn't mind officiating her own wedding, saying, "I could do it. I could! I need a lot of attention, James."



The 43-year-old, who showed off her ring on Instagram earlier this week, didn't elaborate on the proposal or their wedding plans.



This will be Anna's third marriage - she was wed to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018 and she divorced her first husband, Ben Indra, in 2008.