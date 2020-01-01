Jim Carrey slammed for telling female journalist she's on his 'bucket list'

Jim Carrey has come under fire for telling a female journalist during an interview that she's the only thing left on his "bucket list".

The 58-year-old actor was chatting to Heat magazine's Charlotte Long about his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog when she asked him: "In the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?"

"Just you," Carrey replied. "That's it, it's all done now."

When Long laughed and commented that she didn't "know what to say to that", Carrey responded: "Just own it."

After Long shared a full video of the interview on her Twitter page, she was inundated with messages from her followers slamming "sleazy" Carrey for the remark.

"Look up 'sleazeball' in the dictionary and there's a photo of @JimCarrey," one wrote, while another added: "Such a huge (fan) of @jimcarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologises to you. But you handled it really well, more power to you!"

"Whyyy is this kind of thing still going on? Well handled, you're a legend," a third wrote.

Others defended Carrey as they insisted the comment was made as a joke.

In the interview, Long went on to ask the actor: "What's been your best bucket list moment in your life, when you look back as something you always wanted to achieve and you did it, and you think, 'Wow. I can't believe I did it.'"

"There's so many things. Honest to God they just keep coming," Carrey replied. "I asked early on for a lot. I made myself a $10 million check for services that would one day be rendered. That came true. I asked to do the kind of roles that keep reintroducing themselves to new generations of people and that came true. I'm just constantly pinching myself, I'm black and blue."

Carrey has yet to respond to the criticism over his comment during the interview.