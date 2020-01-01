Taika Waititi wants Tessa Thompson to explore queer Valkyrie in new Thor movie

Taika Waititi hopes Tessa Thompson will get to explore the queer side of her character Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Jojo Rabbit director initially shot a scene showing Valkyrie as bisexual for 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, but it was cut from the final edit. However, the Westworld actress later revealed her character was part of the LGBTQ community at a Comic-Con fan event last year.

Speaking to Variety, Taika shared that he would love Tessa to get a queer storyline in the upcoming film, but the decision is ultimately down to Marvel Studios and Disney bosses.

"The IP (intellectual property) is not mine," he said of whether the character would be explicitly bisexual. "But with the actors, I feel whatever makes them comfortable - whether they feel like there's a natural choice, or a natural way for that character to go - then I'm pretty supportive. If Tessa wanted to do that, I'm in."

Thompson told Variety last year that she plays Valkyrie as bisexual but that side of her hasn't been explored because romance isn't "at the forefront" of the superhero films.

"In the canon, yeah, she is bisexual. You see her with both women and men, so that was my intention in playing her," she said, adding that Marvel will be including more overtly LGBTQ characters in "the next phase".

As for the rest of the movie, which will feature Natalie Portman's Dr. Jane Foster taking on the mantle of her old love interest, Thor, Taika said fans can expect the unexpected.

"At Marvel, we always change everything," he explained. "I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite - or that thing won't exist. We continue writing even in post-production."

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and rumoured franchise newcomer Christian Bale, debuts in November, 2021.