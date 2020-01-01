Rick Moranis to return to big screen for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel

Rick Moranis is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel.

The 66-year-old played Wayne Szalinski in the much-loved 1989 original, with the plot following the crackpot scientist as he accidentally shrinks his children and goes on an adventure to bring them back to regular size.

The movie spawned two sequels, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992, and the straight-to-video Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! back in 1997.

However, editors at Deadline have now reported that Moranis has been confirmed to return to the franchise. In Disney's new film, simply called Shrunk, Josh Gad will play Szalinski's son - with the flick to follow the character's attempts to be a successful scientist like his father.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director Joe Johnston is returning to helm the sequel, with Todd Rosenberg writing the script.

Gad took to Instagram to share his excitement over Moranis's casting and claimed he had been keeping the news quiet for "quite a while".

"To say it is a dream come true to once again see Rick Moranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade. But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century. It's Shrinking time. Welcome back hero! #Shrunk," he wrote.

The Canadian comedian shot to fame in 1984 when he played Louis Tulley in Ghostbusters, and went on to star in Brewster's Millions, Little Shop of Horrors, Spaceballs, Ghostbusters II, and The Flintstones.

Moranis semi-retired in 1997 to focus on his family after his wife passed away, but voiced characters in Disney's Brother Bear movies and animated sitcom Bob & Doug. He also had a cameo in U.S. sitcom The Goldbergs in 2018.