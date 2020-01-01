Aladdin sequel in the works at Disney

Disney executives are reportedly working on a sequel to the live-action version of Aladdin.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the adaptation of the studio's 1992 animated movie of the same name followed street urchin Aladdin (Mena Massoud) as he falls in love with Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and befriends the wish-granting Genie (Will Smith).

While Aladdin received mixed reviews from critics when it premiered last May, it grossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and on Wednesday, editors at Variety reported that producers are in the "early" phases of developing a follow-up.

Sources claimed writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are involved, while executive producer Ryan Halprin and producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are apparently also back on board for a second film.

At present, it is not known if Ritchie plans to return, though the producers are reportedly keen for the central cast members to reprise their roles.

And while the original animated Disney movie Aladdin had two straight-to-video sequels, it's believed this movie won't be based on any of those films.

The news comes after star Massoud admitted he was struggling to find his feet in Hollywood, despite receiving praise for his performance in the flick.

"I'm kind of tired of staying quiet about it," the 28-year-old told The Daily Beast last year. "I want people to know that it's not always dandelions and roses when you're doing something like Aladdin: 'He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.' It's none of those things. I haven't had a single audition since Aladdin came out."