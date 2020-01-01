Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson struggle during final Modern Family table read

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson grew emotional during the Modern Family cast's final table read on Wednesday.

Sharing snaps of the occasion on her Instagram page, Sofia wrote: "Our last table read. sad because its ending but so gratefull (sic) and happy to have been able to be part of this family.

"It has being (sic) More than I ever dreamed of or deserved. Gracias my Modern Family. #11years."

Sofia has played Gloria Pritchett on the ABC sitcom since it premiered back in 2009. Among the images she posted was a snap of the full cast assembling for the table read, as well as a large cake which had the words "Thank you and Best of luck" iced on the top.

The 47-year-old also shared a picture of herself inside her trailer, in which shirtless pictures of her husband Joe Manganiello could be seen adorning the walls.

Sofia's co-star Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy in the show, shared a picture of her name sign on her Instagram page, alongside the caption "the last one", while Jesse posted a snap of the script of the final episode, writing: "They left tissues for all of us. This is it (crying emoji)."

Meanwhile, actor Jeremy Maguire, who plays Gloria's son Joe in the programme, posed for a snap alongside Rico Rodriguez, who plays his onscreen brother Manny, writing: "It has been a huge honour being this guys little bro! I love him more than words. I get to do it one more week and the emotions of goodbye to this show are so real (sic). #brothersforlife #modernfamily @starringrico @abcmodernfam."

The final episode of Modern Family airs in the U.S. on 8 April.