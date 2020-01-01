Liev Schreiber promises more Ray Donovan despite show's cancellation

Liev Schreiber has assured Ray Donovan fans that there will be "more" of the TV show, despite its recent cancellation.

The 52-year-old actor has starred as the title character in seven seasons of the Showtime drama series, which concluded on a cliffhanger in January. Last week, it was announced the show had been cancelled, leaving fans outraged. They began campaigning for the network to reconsider their decision, and Liev told his followers in a post on Instagram on Wednesday that "it seems like your voices have been heard".

"It's hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return," he wrote. "It seems like your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan."

"So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you."

While Schreiber chose not to elaborate on how the TV series would be continued, his post suggests discussions are underway with Showtime for a final chapter in Donovan's story. If the network went ahead with an eighth and final season, the show would be following the trajectory of other Showtime shows such as Homeland and Shameless, which both went into a final season with fans knowing it was the last.

Showtime has yet to comment on Schreiber's remarks.