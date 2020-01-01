NEWS Blake Lively is 'obsessed' with her children Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Gossip Girl' actress - who has three daughters, James, five, Inez, three, and a three-month-old tot whose name has not been revealed, with husband Ryan Reynolds - admitted she is more particular about the projects she takes on now because she doesn't like to be away from her family for very long.



She told E! News: "I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I'm just obsessed with my kids.

"So, yeah, I think it's gotta really be worth it to take me away."



Blake recently joked she uses her kids "as weights" so she can fit working out around her family life, rather than having to get up earlier to find the time to do it.



Speaking about her schedule whilst filming her latest movie 'The Rhythm Section', she teased: "I woke up at 5 am, but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls. Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them. 'Cause I didn't want to wake up any earlier. I'm not Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. I had to just get some sleep.



"So I would actually wake up and work out with my girls. So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children."



Blake would then come home from shooting at 9 pm, and put her children to bed.



She added: "They don't ever go to sleep, honestly. We gotta invent something. My kids had, like, a pack-and-play, almost like a crib, and I would crawl in there and sing them to sleep.



"Usually I'd fall asleep in there. Almost every single night I'd fall asleep in there. And then my husband would usually come in and be like, 'Hey, you're safe now. You can come to bed.'"