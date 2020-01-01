Olivia Colman joins Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut

Maggie Gyllenhaal has cast Oscar winner Olivia Colman in her directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

The 46-year-old joins Chernobyl's Jessie Buckley, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, and Gyllenhaal's husband Peter Sarsgaard in the big-screen adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel.

As well as directing, Gyllenhaal has also written the script and will serve as one of the producers, according to editors at Variety.

The Lost Daughter follows the story of a college professor, played by Colman, who begins to struggle with her own psychological trauma after meeting a young woman, played by Johnson, and her daughter while on vacation.

In a statement, Gyllenhaal said she was "disturbed and comforted" after reading Ferrante's novel, and was immediately inspired to bring the story to life.

"When I finished reading Elena Ferrante's The Lost Daughter, I felt that something secret and true had been said out loud," she shared. "I immediately thought how much more intense the experience would be in a movie theatre, with other people around. And I set to work on this adaptation.

"I find that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity, desire. And I'm thrilled to continue my collaboration with such brave and exciting actors and filmmakers."

Colman, who the Best Actress Oscar for The Favourite last year, is currently filming season four of The Crown, which will premiere later this year on Netflix.