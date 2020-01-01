Jordyn Woods 'found peace within herself' following Tristan Thompson drama

Jordyn Woods underwent a "reality check" after becoming embroiled in a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson last year.

Jordyn, a close family friend of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, was ousted from the famous siblings' inner circle after it emerged she kissed Khloe's baby daddy at a house party.

While the incident separated the pair, and alienated Jordyn from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, she told Forbes the experience has been largely positive for her.

"When everything happened to me, I had a reality check of what really matters in my life," the 22-year-old said. "I learned that if you can find peace within yourself, you don't need validation from anything or anyone. It's really about being content with who you are when you go to sleep at night. That is true success to me."

The star added exercise has also proved invaluable in helping her "physically, mentally and spiritually".

"Working out is something that has helped me through everything," she explained. "Through the grieving of my father, the scandals."

Jordyn previously passed a lie detector test while insisting she did not have an affair with Tristan, and Khloe has said she's forgiven the pair for the kiss that led to her split from the basketball player.