NEWS Jim Carrey felt like 'mannequin in a store window' during early days of career Newsdesk Share with :







Jim Carrey has opened up about his struggle to break away from his "silly man" image early in his career.



The actor became well known for his roles in '90s movies including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber. But beneath the playful facade, Carrey longed for more "serious" roles.



"They would just as soon you stay put, like a mannequin in a store window, once they figure out what you are," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper of his initial response from casting directors. "They went, 'We need silly man,' But then I went, 'But I'm also really serious man.' And they went, 'I don't know, not serious man, I didn't come here for that.'"



However, Carrey did land more serious roles in 1998's The Truman Show and 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and became notorious for his unorthodox techniques on set.



When he played his comic hero Andy Kaufman in 1999 biopic Man On The Moon, the star stayed in character for the entirety of the shoot, and notably wore a paper bag over his head when not in full make-up so the crew would never see him as himself.



Of his technique, the 58-year-old added: "I really have trouble explaining where I'm at because I don't want to come off like I think I'm some kind of guru or something like that, because I'm a teacher and a student and that's the way it's always going to be."



Carrey, who is currently promoting the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and has a novel and autobiography in the works, concluded: "There's been a kind of explosion of creativity in my life. I don't have any limitations at all - except the laws of the land. Or the laws of physics."