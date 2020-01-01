Kim Kardashian shares tour of kids' impressive playroom

Kim Kardashian has given fans a guided tour of her four kids' impressive playroom.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, as well as sons Saint, four, and Psalm, nine months, with her rapper husband Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram recently, Kim opened up on more of her stunning home, as she guided followers around the immaculate play area.

Suggesting they have inherited their father's love of music, the children have a whole stage set up in the playroom, complete with drum kit, "where our kids often have a band".

There is also a large basket full of "singalong microphones" and colourful musical instruments, as well as a violin that North is learning to play.

Elsewhere, the room features include a projector for watching movies, dolls, and a row of dollhouses.

The proud mum then introduced her fans to "Saint's area", with four tiered shelves heaped with toys including plastic trucks, stuffed animals, and mini dinosaurs. Additionally, in Chicago's "world", there is a mini ice cream stand, as well as a toy supermarket, kitchen, and shopping carts.

The youngest sibling, Psalm, also has a dedicated area for his toys.

Meanwhile, across the room, Kim showed off a bookcase full of "organised educational stuff for their homework that they sit and do here", and there's also a closet of labelled boxes containing items such as crayons, markers, stamps, slime and bubbles - which leads to "the costume section".