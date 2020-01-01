NEWS Patrick Schwarzenegger doesn't want career help from his father Arnold Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Daniel Isn't Real' actor has turned down small roles in some of his dad's movies because he'd rather "start small" on low-budget films and stage productions and "earn [his] way up" than trade on his family name.



He told NME magazine: "I want to make sure that people get to see my acting in many different ways and in a different light. I'm not trying to follow in my Dad's footsteps.



"He has offered me roles in his movies but I'm not interested in accepting stuff in his big action movies or not earning my way up. I'd much rather start small and do cool indie projects or get out to theatres."



However, the 26-year-old actor is keen to work with the 'Terminator' star in the future, so long as there's a "cool project" with the right parts for both of them because he doesn't want to be seen as a "charity case".



Asked if he has any plans to make a film with the action legend, he confirmed: "100%. We've talked about it but I just don't want a small role in one of his movies as some kind of charity case, you know?



"I'm very picky about the things I want to do and how I get there.



"Thankfully I've got plenty going on right now.



" I've just wrapped another movie called 'Echo Boomers' with Michael Shannon and Alex Pettyfer and you're literally talking with me on the set of Amy Poehler's Netflix movie 'Moxie'.



"But my dad knows how I feel and if there's a cool project with roles that work for both of us then hell yeah, I would totally do it!"