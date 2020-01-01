Taryn Manning defends post about Britney Spears concerns

Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning has defended her concerns for her old friend and Crossroads castmate Britney Spears, insisting she isn't seeking attention for herself.

The actress took to social media earlier this week (beg10Feb20) to share fans' worries for the Toxic singer following her tough 2019, during which she checked into rehab, battled her father's conservatorship, and cancelled a residency in Las Vegas.

"Not trying to get likes I could (couldn't) care less," Manning wrote. "I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. 'Not my chair, not my problem'... For all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care. Voice away angels this is your playground can’t phase us anymore. she is my focus. loving you."

The 8 Mile star reveals she has received hate mail for speaking out and took to social media again on Thursday to clarify her remarks and why she chose to speak out.

"First off, my apologies to Britney," she writes. "I had no media agenda. Never was I seeking attention, nor press via Britney. The reason why I posted was because many fans of her contact me daily BEGGING me to do something. I used to not respond.

"Then, I started to ask for proof of these allegations they presented. Finally, I posted because it was eating away at me for months. What if there is something wrong? I wanted my post to be about the forgotten ones, hence the sentiment. I did not expect the amount of hate in my inbox though, and I don’t need it in my life, people can be cruel. I like Britney, we had a blast at that time, and I want her happy like any decent human would want for another.

"The Christian in me sees the Christian in her. You are so very loved."

Spears' manager Larry Rudolph previously addressed the Free Britney Movement, created by fans who feared she was being controlled by members of her family and her closest aides.

"Britney is the one whose focus is on (getting better). She’s driving it," Larry told Variety. "I understand how much these fans love her and support her and I love that. The part that concerns me is that it has no factual basis. The personal issues that Britney is dealing with are highly complicated and the conservatorship is there for a reason. The courts of the State of California take this very seriously. I hope the people allow her to have her private time.

"I’ve been with her for two-thirds of her life. I look at her almost like I look at my own daughter. It’s very emotional for me... and really rough. Personally, I want for her to just find a peaceful, happy place - whatever that means for her. It’s not about a career anymore - it’s about life. Let her be a civilian for a while. She’s given so much. Give her time."