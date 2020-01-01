NEWS Audrina Patridge has a 'cordial' relationship with Justin Bobby Brescia Newsdesk Share with :







The 34-year-old TV star has insisted she doesn't harbour any resentment towards her ex-boyfriend, even though she hasn't seen him since shooting season one of 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.



Speaking to Us Weekly, she shared: "We're cordial. I haven't seen him since the finale, but I'll be seeing him again once we start filming, I'm sure."



Audrina also insisted she doesn't feel anxious about the prospect of coming face-to-face with Justin in the future.

Asked about the prospect, she simply replied: "On to the next!"



According to Audrina, she feels fortunate to have a strong support network to help her through the tough times.

The reality star reflected: "It was heavy, but the friends that really have your back and truly care about you, they don't just walk away in your hardest moments.



"I think Justin and I figured out where we stand with each other at the end of last season."



Meanwhile, Audrina recently admitted she's now keen to pursue a new romance.



The TV star - who has a three-year-old daughter called Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan - revealed she's eager to find a new man during season two of the revival.



She shared: "I guess it's just trying to figure out what to do next, the next chapter.



"Last season was really hard for me, but now I'm ready. I guess getting back in the dating world. Kind of seeing how that is now - dating. I'm not the type of person to go on dating apps, and I don't go out much, so it's probably going to be through mutual friends or people I know. I have no idea what to expect, but we'll see."