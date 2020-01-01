Matt Reeves shares first look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman

Matt Reeves has shared the first look at Robert Pattinson as the titular crime-fighting superhero in The Batman.

News that the 33-year-old had landed the coveted role of the Caped Crusader in the upcoming movie broke last year, and now, Reeves has teased fans with brooding camera test footage from the set of the blockbuster.

The 55-second clip sees a moody Pattinson in the iconic black costume, with the sounds of Michael Giacchino's piano-driven score playing in the background, which is saturated with red lighting.

The British star looks into the camera in the final few seconds, with his face covered by the black bat mask.

"#TheBatman #CameraTest," Reeves simply captioned the clip on Twitter on Thursday, while Giacchino told his followers: "Yes folks that's my music in the video Matt just sent out. Enjoy!!"

The star-studded cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz, who is set to play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

And she was full of praise for Pattinson and his take on the iconic DC Comics character in a recent interview with Variety.

"He's just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor," she told the publication. "I think he's perfect for the role and it's going to be such an adventure. I'm excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it's intense.

"It's going to be a long shoot and there's a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his."

The Batman, also starring Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard, is scheduled to hit cinemas in June 2021.