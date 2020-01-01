Cary Joji Fukunaga thrilled with Billie Eilish's James Bond theme

No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has raved over Billie Eilish's new 007 theme song.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter released the moody track, also titled No Time to Die, on Thursday night, becoming the youngest-ever artist to record a theme tune for a James Bond movie.

An audio clip has already racked up over 3.5 million views on Billie's YouTube channel, and accordingly, Fukunaga is very impressed with what the 18-year-old and her producer brother Finneas came up with for his blockbuster.

"There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas," he praised. "Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

Billie will debut the track live at the BRIT Awards, accompanied by Finneas, composer Hans Zimmer and the Smiths star Johnny Marr, in London next week. And the Bad Guy hitmaker still can't believe she has recorded a Bond theme.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock," she shared, while her sibling added: "Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

The brother and sister duo join the likes of Shirley Bassey, Sam Smith, and Adele in recording Bond themes.

No Time to Die, which stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright, will hit cinemas from 2 April.