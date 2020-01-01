Samuel L. Jackson to play retired hitman in upcoming action movie

Samuel L. Jackson has signed up to play a retired hitman in an upcoming action movie.

The 71-year-old will star as Morris Stokes, the trusted former enforcer for mob boss Easy-A, who is forced to come out of retirement when his nephew gets involved with the gangsters.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are onboard to helm the flick, which will be produced by The Predator franchise's John Davis, according to Deadline.

And Jackson will be reuniting with scriptwriter Matthew Stone, who co-wrote his 2008 comedy Soul Men, in which he played one half of a bickering singing duo, alongside the late Bernie Mac.

The Oscar nominee, who recently starred as Nick Fury in the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, has a busy year ahead of him, with projects including the upcoming Saw re-imagining, Spiral.

Chris Rock wrote, executive produced, and stars in the thriller, which follows a pair of detectives who investigate a killer who is targeting police officers. Max Minghella also stars alongside Rock and Jackson.

The Pulp Fiction star has also reprised his role as hitman Darius Kincaid for The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, with Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant. It will be in cinemas from August.

He'll also be in the historical drama The Banker, starring Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult and Nia Long, which will premiere on Apple TV+ in March.