Jake Johnson and Omar Sy to return for Jurassic World 3

Jake Johnson and Omar Sy are set to reprise their roles for Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World 3.



The New Girl star played control room employee Lowery Cruthers in 2015's Jurassic World, while the French actor portrayed velociraptor trainer Barry Sembene.



They are set to return for the third instalment, after missing out on 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and will star alongside leading man Chris Pratt and leading lady Bryce Dallas Howard, according to editors at Collider.



Johnson shared a still of his character in the movie on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Lowery’s coming home. #jurassicworld3," while Trevorrow retweeted the news and added, "Old friends."



Trevorrow, who helmed the 2015 blockbuster, is back for directing duties on Jurassic World 3, which will also feature the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda from Fallen Kingdom are also returning, while Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise are new additions to the cast.



Plot details for the upcoming movie are under wraps. The filmmaker co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael, which is based on a story devised by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, who co-wrote both of the Jurassic World movies together.



The 43-year-old stepped back from the franchise to helm Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and handed directing duties to J.A. Bayona for 2018's Fallen Kingdom. However, he left the sci-fi movie due to creative differences and was eventually replaced by J.J. Abrams.



Steven Spielberg will return to executive produce Jurassic World 3 alongside Trevorrow, while Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley will produce.



Jurassic World 3 is set to hit cinemas in June 2021.