John Legend pays tribute to Chrissy Teigen's 'unique' feet during TV appearance

John Legend declared his love for his wife Chrissy Teigen's "unique" feet as he guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.

The singer, who was last year named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, helmed the show's Valentine's Day special.

And during the gig, John took the time to look back at one of Chrissy's past appearances.

In the clip, the 34-year-old tells Ellen that she absolutely hates her feet - but John insists that he has no problem with them.

"You know, my wife's feet are... unique," the 41-year-old says. "And I am personally in love with her feet. I love her feet a lot, and in honour of Valentine's Day, I asked the good folks of Ellen to put together a tribute to perfectly unique feet."

Following the star's sweet words, a montage of photos of the Bring the Funny star's feet were shown, while John's hit song All of Me plays in the background.

The couple wed in 2013 and share two children - daughter Luna, three, and son Miles, 20 months.