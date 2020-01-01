NEWS Amber Heard is 'happier than ever' with her girlfriend Bianca Butti Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Aquaman’ star is believed to be romancing the 38-year-old cinematographer, and sources have said their romance is going well, as Amber feels “comfortable” around her “supportive” new beau.



An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Amber is fine and happier than ever. Bianca has been very supportive of her, and Amber feels like she can trust her and be comfortable around her, especially since they were friends first.”



The source added that Amber, 33, is “enjoying spending time” with Bianca, and “really loves her”.



The couple’s romance was first reported last month, when it was claimed the pair were "dating and hooking up", with Amber reportedly already feeling comfortable with "holding hands" in public.



A source said at the time: "Amber and Bianca are dating and hooking up. Amber is not trying to be low key about it.

"[Amber] feels comfortable kissing Bianca and holding her hands in public at this point. They started as friends and it turned into something more.”



Amber was previously married to Johnny Depp from 2015 until 2017, and the former couple have been locked in a bitter legal battle ever since, after Amber accused Johnny of physically abusing her during their marriage.



However, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has made similar allegations against Amber, claiming his ex-wife was the one who was abusive.



Johnny has filed documents to pursue legal action against Amber over allegations of defamation, as he claims her allegations against him are false, and have been negatively impacting his reputation and career.



The defamation case is set to begin in August this year, after being pushed back from its February start date after Johnny failed to meet a deadline to submit records of his drug and alcohol use.