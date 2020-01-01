Haaz Sleiman opens up about history-making gay kiss in new Marvel film The Eternals

Actor Haaz Sleiman broke down in tears along with everyone else on set after filming Marvel's first gay kiss in The Eternals.

The star is still processing the momentous moment in the forthcoming film, admitting the gravity of kissing the first ever gay Marvel superhero onscreen was not lost on anyone involved in the project.

"I just shot a Marvel film with the first openly gay superhero, The Eternals. I'm married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child," he tells NewNowNext.

"It's a beautiful, very moving kiss," Haaz adds. "Everyone cried on set."

Portraying the gay spouse of Phastos was an honour for Sleiman, who loved depicting a happy family with two dads in the film.

"For me it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be," he said. "Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it's important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point.

"We forget that because we're always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part."

The Eternals, which also stars Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani, reaches U.S. theatres in November (20).