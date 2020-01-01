Gigi Hadid confirms she and Zayn Malik are back together in Valentine's Day post

Gigi Hadid has confirmed she and Zayn Malik are back together again - on Valentine's Day.

After months of rekindled romance rumours and shots of the pair together, the model confirmed she and the former One Direction star are dating again by posting a shot of him on her Instagram account on Friday (14Feb20).

"HEY VALENTINE," she captioned the shot of her man on a winter country stroll. "Z on the farm Dec 2019."

The couple previously appeared to confirm the relationship was back on track at the singer's 27th birthday party in New York on 11 January (20).

The stars were photographed linking arms as they headed out for dinner, along with Gigi's sister, Bella, and brother Anwar's girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Gigi and Zayn were first linked in late 2015, months after he ended his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards. They parted ways in March, 2018, and got back together months later, only to separate again in early 2019, after which the model enjoyed a romance with The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron.

Reports suggested that Gigi and Zayn were back on speaking terms in November, and Gigi further fuelled rumours of a reunion after sharing a photo of herself cooking a dish devised by the former One Direction star's mum on Instagram.