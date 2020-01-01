NEWS John Cena describes working with Jackie Chan as 'one of the best experiences in my life' Newsdesk Share with :







John Cena found working with Jackie Chan on their upcoming movie Project X-Traction to be one of the greatest experiences of his life.



The Chinese-American action film, directed by Scott Waugh, follows private security contractor Luo Feng, played by Chan, as he joins forces with Cena's character, former U.S. Marine Chris Van Horne, to foil a plot by a group of terrorists in Iraq.



The WWE wrestler discussed his time working with the 65-year-old movie legend with Collider, and called it "one of the best experiences" of his life.



"It was enlightening... it’s f**king awesome. Jackie is once-in-a-generation," Cena shared, saying he could spend all day singing the praises of the Rush Hour star. "He's certainly our generation’s great physical storyteller. It’s awesome and at his age; he defies age. He defies time. He is always creative. No job is too small. He will sweep the floor. He treats his crew like family.



“I could waste every minute you have saying the praises of Jackie Chan and I believe he’s underappreciated in America.”



The 42-year-old confessed working with Chan on a stunt for Project X-Traction was a learning curve, but he was so enamoured with the Shanghai Noon star that he’d immediately team up with him again if he got the chance.



“He has taught me and helped me more ways than he will ever know in one experience. If I ever get a chance to do it again… if it’s like, ‘Hey, Jackie wants to do this,’ I’m sold. It’s that effective,” he touchingly stated. “He’s just awesome to be around.”