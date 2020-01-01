NEWS Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her 'forever Valentine' Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day Newsdesk Share with :







The NBA legend tragically passed away last month when he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed following a helicopter crash in Calabasas.



And on Friday, his wife Vanessa - with whom he had Gianna as well as 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri - marked the romantic holiday with a tribute to her late spouse, whom she said she is “missing so much”.



She wrote on Instagram: “To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo.”



Meanwhile, Vanessa recently said her brain has been unable to "process" the tragic news of Kobe and Gianna's passing.



In a separate Instagram post, she wrote: "I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. (sic)"



Vanessa went on to say she feels "mad" that Gianna was taken from her at such a young age, but knows she "needs to be strong" for the sake of her other children.



She continued: "Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I'm feeling is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there's anyone out there that's experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all. (sic)"