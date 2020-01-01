Jake Shears: ‘Every performer should be required to do The Masked Singer’

Jake Shears would like to see all performers take part in The Masked Singer, calling the show the "ultimate challenge".

The singer was unveiled as The Unicorn on the U.K. version of the franchise, which sees celebrities perform tunes in elaborate costumes in a bid to outsmart judges and viewers and win the title.

Reflecting on the experience, the I Don't Feel Like Dancin' hitmaker told Rolling Stone: “I think every performer should be required to do a season of Masked Singer.

“It’s the ultimate challenge: How do you manage to be entertaining while basically performing in what equals a diving suit from 100 years ago?" he explained. "It’s not easy. But it was a strange kind of thrill. Also, the fact that I got to sing Babooshka by Kate Bush on U.K. national television dressed as a flaming unicorn was the ultimate reward.”

The Scissor Sisters star released his new single, Meltdown, on Friday, which is the first tune to be lifted from his upcoming disco-influenced album. After releasing his debut solo effort in 2018 with a more experimental feel, Jake said he's ready to return to his trademark dance style.

“It felt like a real plunge stepping out on my own,” he said. “That album was my dream of taking the theatrical rock facet of my musical style and tuning it into a fiercely personal concept record. Now, I’m ready to make some dance music again.”