Amanda Bynes engaged

Amanda Bynes celebrated Valentine's Day by getting engaged to a mystery man.

The troubled actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the happy news, and shared a snap of a huge diamond ring on her finger.

"Engaged to tha (sic) love of my life," Amanda captioned the sweet photo, but didn't reveal the name of her new fiance.

His hand was featured in the photo, and a simple, plain gold band was also spotted on his ring finger.

However, it's not known when the Hairspray star got engaged, as eagle-eyed fans spotted Amanda wearing the same ring on her hand in a snap posted on Instagram earlier this month.

The She's The Man actress has had a tumultuous few years battling substance abuse issues and bipolar disorder, but last year, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise (FIDM) and moved into a sober living facility to continue focusing on her health.

In December, it was reported she had fled the facility and moved back in with her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, and just a few weeks later, debuted a new face tattoo on social media.

Amanda has previously been linked to Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and her Sydney White co-star Matt Long, but has never confirmed the rumoured romances.