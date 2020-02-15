Caroline Flack found dead

There are people that think attacking others on twitter or other social media platforms make's them powerful. That bombarding people with insults, gifs, memes, talking about their family, their children is harmless. It's not. There are consequences. RiP #CarolineFlack — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) February 15, 2020

I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1 . I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right . — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) February 15, 2020

Totally shocked - life is so incredibly fragile. Be kind to people and remember to enjoy every second 😔 RIP @carolineflack1 tragic news. pic.twitter.com/OIgGULNPGo — Ben Adams (@benadamsuk) February 15, 2020

The Love Island presenter was found dead at her flat after taking her own life.A family statement read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."The television presenter, 40, was banned from contacting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, after she was charged with his assault in December.Flack's death comes just weeks before she was due to go on trial for assaulting partner Lewis Burton, who in December accused her of hitting him with a lamp before backtracking on these claims. Burton allegedly said: “She tried to kill me, mate.”She pleaded not guilty to assault, and was on bail and awaiting trial to begin on March 4.Yesterday, the model and tennis player posted a picture of him and Flack on Instagram and wrote: 'Happy Valentine's... Love You.'Fans and celebrities have paid tribute to Caroline on social media following news of her death.Love Island star Wes Nelson led tonight's tributes to the 'absolute diamond' and said he was heartbroken by the death of 'one of the warmest funniest people'.