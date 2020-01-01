NEWS Caroline Flack dead Newsdesk Share with :







TV presenter Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40.



The former Love Island host was found in her flat in east London on Saturday, with reports suggesting she had taken her own life.



"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time," a statement from her family read.



Caroline had recently returned to the U.K. after spending time in Los Angeles in the aftermath of her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.



She was charged with beating the 27-year-old following a "private domestic incident" at her London home in December.



While the incident led to Caroline stepping down from her presenting role on British reality TV series Love Island, the former The Xtra Factor host remained in a relationship with the model, despite both being ordered by a judge to stay away from each other.



Lewis declared his love for Caroline in a touching post on Valentine's Day, and alongside a sweet snap of the pair on Instagram, he penned: "Happy valentines (red love heart emoji) Love you (kissing emoji)."



On Thursday, Caroline announced on social media that she would be breaking her silence on recent reports about her personal life, as she awaited her trial for common assault on 4 March.



She wrote, "I'm going to speak today… mine and my family's life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip," however no further post followed.



Her final Instagram post, shared a day before her death, showed her giving her pet dog Ruby a kiss.