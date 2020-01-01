NEWS Amy Schumer feels 'empowered' after discussing her IVF journey with others Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Trainwreck' star has been documenting the painful process of in-vitro fertilisation in frank social media posts and hopes that her story will inspire others.



Taking to Instagram, she shared: "Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right? Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally gruelling.



"I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you. Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. (sic)"



Meanwhile, the 38-year-old comedienne and actress previously insisted she is "staying positive" through her IVF struggles with her husband Chris Fischer.



She wrote: "Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area.



"Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. (sic)"