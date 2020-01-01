Kirstie Alley and John Travolta keen to make another Look Who's Talking sequel

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta are interested in working together on another Look Who's Talking sequel.

The Hollywood stars headlined the 1989 flick, which told the story of Mollie, as played by Alley, who is pregnant with a married man's child. Mollie later finds love and a father figure for her child in Travolta's taxi driver character James. The baby was voiced by Bruce Willis.

The sequel, Look Who's Talking Too, introduced a new baby to the family, voiced by Roseanne Barr, and in Look Who's Talking Now, Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton joined the cast to voice the family dogs.

And during a recent appearance on U.S. panel show The Talk, Alley explained that she and Travolta are ready to make a new movie together.

"John and I both really want to do it because we think it's funny that we're the grandparents. Our kids will be ugly so that we'll still be the stars, and then the grandkids can be really cute," the 69-year-old stated. "But we don't know what's happening, we heard a rumour that they were doing it but I don't know if it's with us or without us."

Alley's comments come after a July 2019 report from Deadline suggested that another movie was in the works from writer-director Jeremy Garelick.