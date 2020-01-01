Eva Longoria: ‘Directing is a challenge’

Eva Longoria has found directing to be very challenging.

The Desperate Housewives actress, who first tried her hand at directing with episodes of TV shows such as Black-ish and Jane the Virgin, is making her feature film directorial debut with the comedy 24-7, which she will follow up with biopic Flamin’ Hot.

Longoria has found directing to be difficult, so to aid the process, she has surrounded herself by the best possible crew.

“Directing is a challenge — period,” Longoria told Yahoo Entertainment. “You have to be prepared no matter who you are, male or female... there are so many obstacles women face — second-guessing and sexism still persists... you just got to hire the right people to surround yourself with. I’ve had amazing experiences with (directors of photography) and crews supporting me. But I know that's not universal. And I’ve heard those horror stories.”

Flamin’ Hot is a biopic about Richard Montanez, a Mexican immigrant and former janitor at Frito-Lay who invented the spicy Cheetos flavour and worked his way up the business.

The 44-year-old explained that she wanted to direct the project because it is important for her to represent the Latinx community onscreen.

“I got the job because I was prepared and I was authentic with my point of view,” she continued. “Richard Montanez’s story is my story. And it’s many people’s stories. When people say, ‘...you know, people who look like you won’t get the shot,’ that’s when you try harder. I really loved that aspect of it. And I think they respected my point of view and how I wanted to make the movie.”

Longoria is also producing and starring in 24-7 alongside Kerry Washington. It follows a group of accountants who band together to solve a fraud case.