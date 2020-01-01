NEWS Lewis Burton feels heartbroken over Caroline Flack's death Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old tennis player has taken to Instagram to express his "pain" and to reiterate his love for Caroline, who was found dead at her London home on Saturday (15.02.20).



Alongside a photograph of them together, Lewis wrote: "My heart is broken we had something so special.



"I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.



"I love you with all my heart [broken heart emoji] (sic)"



Lewis and Caroline split in acrimonious circumstances in December, with Lewis accusing the presenter of hitting him with a lamp at her former Islington home.



However, he subsequently backtracked on his original claim, after Caroline was charged with assault and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court just before Christmas.



The presenter was blocked from seeing Lewis as part of her bail conditions, but he still expressed support for her online.



He said: "It's been heartbreaking I can't see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp. Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now. (sic)"



And on Valentine's Day (14.02.20), Lewis once again showed his support for Caroline, writing alongside a picture of them both: "Happy valentines. (sic)"