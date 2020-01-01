Sarah Jessica Parker remembers late Sex and the City co-star Lynn Cohen

Sarah Jessica Parker has paid tribute to her late Sex and the City co-star Lynn Cohen, following news the star had passed.

Cohen died at the age of 86 on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with no cause of death given.

After the sad news was confirmed, the 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to remember her castmate.

“Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda’s dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ,” she wrote, along with a photo of Lynn.

Lynn starred in Sex and the City from Seasons three to six, and also appeared in both of the film adaptations.

Co-star Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte in the long-running U.S. show, shared Sarah's post in her Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Thank you Lynn for your grace and support. So much talent."

While Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, took to Twitter to pay tribute.

"Our beautiful #lynncohen “Passing through nature to eternity” RIPx," she posted, alongside a picture of the two together on the red carpet.

After making her debut in 1983's Without a Trace, Cohen went on to appear in many movies, including Manhattan Murder Mystery and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

She also enjoyed a prolific TV career, starring in shows including Law & Order and Damages.

The late actress also enjoyed a fruitful career onstage, appearing in numerous Broadway productions throughout her career.

She is survived by her second husband, Ron Cohen, to whom she had been married for 55 years.