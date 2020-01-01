Wendy Williams apologises for 'out of touch' comments about LGBTQ+ community

Wendy Williams has issued an apology after suggesting she gets "offended" by men wearing women's clothes.

Speaking on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week, the star said: "I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a (menstruation) every 28 days ... you can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."

She added, "And stop wearing our skirts and our heels," claiming women don't have anything for themselves anymore.

However, after re-watching the clip, the star insisted she didn't realise how she came across, and promised she didn't mean to cause any harm of offence with the remarks.

"I'll start by saying, 'I apologise'," she said in a video shared on Twitter. "I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday's show. ... one thing that I can tell you right now is that I never do the show in a place of malice... I didn't mean to hurt anybody's feelings. I'm just having a conversation."

Wendy added she understands now she may have been "out of touch" and vowed to learn from the incident and make it up to the community moving forward.