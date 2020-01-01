NEWS Margot Robbie wants to invite Prince Harry and Meghan to dinner in Los Angeles Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Birds of Prey’ star has said she fully supports the royal couple in their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, and has said she’s keen to get them over to her house for dinner in LA, amid their decision to relocate from the UK to Canada.



Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, she said: “I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a really great guy.



“I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world.



“I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision.



“It isn’t something taken lightly. If they are going to spend more time in LA, we would love to have dinner with them.”

Margot, 29, first met Prince Harry at a housewarming party in London thrown by model Suki Waterhouse in 2015.

The pair were pictured in Instagram snaps which also feature Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller, and Princess Eugenie, but Margot admitted she originally mistook the 35-year-old prince for Ed Sheeran.



She confessed: “When I saw him in those glasses I was like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know Ed Sheeran was at the party’. And he was really offended. He was like, ‘Shut up!’ ”



The duo went on to become pals, and Margot even prank called Harry from the set of the 2016 movie ‘Suicide Squad’ with model and actress Cara, with whom Harry has been friends for several years.



Margot explained: “While we were filming Cara said, ‘Let’s prank-call Harry’. I was like, ‘You can’t prank-call royalty’ but we did, and he was so cool with it.”