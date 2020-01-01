NEWS Nikki Bella 'feeling so much better' after pushing through the worst of her morning sickness Newsdesk Share with :







The 36-year-old retired WWE star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and whilst she had a difficult first trimester, she's now feeling much better after hitting the 15 week mark this week.



In a video shared to her Instagram Story in which she displayed her growing bump, Nikki told her fans: "Thursday I turned 15 weeks. I should say we, I feel like I leave Artem out of this a lot. We turned 15 weeks, look at that, my baby. It's always so hard to do this in a selfie video and I'm trying to take selfies in the mirror and it all gets really hard.



"But I am very excited. I've been feeling so much better. Definitely beginning of the week, I definitely was run down and starting to feel sick again, but I got an IV and I have to say, prescribed by my doctors so if you guys do IVs and your pregnant, go through your doctor first. It really helped me a lot."



The 'Total Bellas' star also spoke about her recent Valentine's Day plans with Artem, as she confessed that both she and her twin sister Brie Bella - who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan - kept things low-key.

She added: "Brie and I finally rested last night, we did not do Valentine's Day dinner, we were all in bed at like 7:30. But yeah I am feeling so much better, and I want to start training a lot again. I have not been training and I see it in my legs which is fine, a little bit in my arms, but I am finally starting to get on that. 15 weeks! Yay!"



Meanwhile, Nikki and Brie - whose due dates are just weeks apart - revealed their pregnancy news at the same time last month, and admitted it came as a "shock" to both of them.



Brie said: "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"



And Nikki added: "[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."