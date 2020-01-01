Olly Murs remembers former crush Caroline Flack in emotional tribute

Olly Murs has poured out his heart following the suicide of his former X Factor co-host, Caroline Flack.

The 40 year old took her own life on Saturday (15Feb20) after learning she would face trial for an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, and in an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday, singer Olly confessed he was "worried" about Caroline in the weeks leading up to her death.

"Caz... f**k this hurts! My heart is forever broken...," he wrote. "I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back... and that’s you."

Murs also recalled the pair's first meeting in 2011 and revealed their working relationship developed into a friendship.

"We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won)...," Olly added. "The disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again (sic)."

He admits they drifted apart after their X Factor stint ended, but they kept in touch over the phone.

"I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have (sic)...," he explained. "But we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time (sic)."

Caroline previously admitted she and Olly almost slept together when they co-presented The Xtra Factor together in 2011, confessing they had crushes on each other.

Burton has also broken his silence following his girlfriend's death, revealing his heart is "broken".

"We had something so special," he posted on Instagram on Sunday. "I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday (sic). I love you with all my heart."

The Love Island host was arrested in December (19) for allegedly assaulting Burton with a lamp. She was due in court in March after pleading not guilty.