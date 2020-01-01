Vanessa Kirby and Callum Turner split

Vanessa Kirby and Callum Turner have ended their relationship.

The Crown actress and Emma actor met when they starred in 2014 movie Queen and Country, and began a romantic relationship the following year, although they didn't go public with their relationship until 2017.

However, representatives for the couple have now confirmed they have called time on their romance, according to Britain's The Sun.

A source told the publication they split last year, saying, "Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers. It's a really exciting time for them both. But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart. It's very sad as they were once so close.

"Last year they made the difficult decision to go their separate ways and they both think its for the best. It's all very amicable - things just weren't working out."

The pair were private when it came to their romance, only going public to quash rumours Vanessa was involved with Tom Cruise, after they starred together in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, in which they shared a passionate kiss.