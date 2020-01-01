Haaz Sleiman cried after filming history-making gay kiss for Marvel's Eternals

Haaz Sleiman has recalled how everyone cried on the set of new superhero film Eternals after he filmed a gay kiss scene.

The upcoming blockbuster, which focuses on a race of immortal beings created by the Celestials, will not only feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first same-sex kiss, but two of the characters will be in an openly queer relationship.

Sleiman plays a supporting cast member in the movie, who is married to Brian Tyree Henry's immortal hero Phastos, and the couple have a child together.

He discussed the groundbreaking move by Marvel producers in an interview with NewNowNext and noted he wants audiences to understand his character's "beautiful and loving" relationship with the first-ever gay superhero.

"It's a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be," the 43-year-old explained. "Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it's important for the world to be reminded that we, in the queer community, were all children at one point.

"We forget that because we're always depicted as sexual or rebellious; we forget to connect on that human part."

Eternals, which takes place after the devastating events of last year's Avengers: Endgame, will see the immortal beings uniting to defend Earth from the Deviants.

The comic book flick, also starring Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harington, is scheduled to hit cinemas in November.