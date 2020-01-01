Drew Carey's ex-fiancee allegedly killed by former boyfriend

The ex-fiancee of comedian and game show host Drew Carey was allegedly killed by a former boyfriend at her Los Angeles home over the weekend.

According to local police officers, Dr. Amie Harwick was discovered at her Hollywood Hills property in the early hours of Saturday morning.

After officers were dispatched to deal with reports of a woman screaming, they found Harwick's unresponsive body on the ground beneath a third story balcony in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested and charged with murder. He's now being held at Los Angeles County Jail on bail of $2 million (£1.5 million).

Harwick's death comes after she "recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order" against him, according to editors at Deadline. The restraining order had reportedly only recently expired.

Sex therapist Harwick got engaged to The Price is Right host Carey in February 2018, but the pair parted ways amicably in November that year.

Carey, 61, has yet to respond to the news of Harwick's tragic death.