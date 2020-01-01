Louise Redknapp pays tribute to Caroline Flack in heartfelt post

Louise Redknapp has remembered her "kindest, brightest friend" Caroline Flack in an emotional Instagram post following her death on Saturday.

The former Eternal star took to her social media page to share a picture of herself and the Love Island presenter pouting for the cameras, and broke her tribute down into sections as she paid tribute to her close pal.

"Caroline when things were tough for me and you were going through equally such a tough time you reached out to me and it was so nice to have someone that had been there and been through the same emotions and feelings as me even though different circumstances," she began. "I always think it takes a certain soul to be able to reach out to someone who they don't really know that well and speak from the heart but you did that for me and from that moment a close friendship was founded. I feel so proud that I was someone that you felt you could trust and that you could speak to at any time about anything."

Touching on the difficult time Caroline had prior to her death, including being arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, Louise continued: "You didn't deserve any of this what has happened. You were the kindest, brightest fun and sincere friend I've met in this industry. You turned up to every show I ever did coming back in to the industry you helped me believe I could go back and do something I never thought I could do again. Whether it was a little DJ set, a west-end show or a music gig you were there being the brightest loudest biggest loyalest supporter."

Louise concluded her post by promising she will continue to "try and speak your messages, try and live by all the things that we spoke about and try to be your voice and be the best person I can be for you".

Natalie Imbruglia also paid tribute to Caroline in a post of her own on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a snap of the 40-year-old presenter laughing while sitting in the front seat of a car, and writing: "I still can't process what has happened. Caroline, such a shining light, always so friendly and kind. My thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family and to everyone feeling this terrible loss. #bekind."

Following Caroline's suicide, Love Island bosses decided to cancel Sunday night's episode of the show. The programme will be returning on Monday and will include a special tribute to the late star.