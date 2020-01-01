NEWS Caroline Flack planned a pamper day for her dog before her tragic passing Newsdesk Share with :







The 40-year-old star devastatingly took her own life on Saturday (15.02.20), just a day before she was due to take her beloved Ruby to The Country Dog Hotel & Spa in Bridgwater, Devon for a few days away.



Writing on their Instagram page, The Country Dog Hotel & Spa shared: "We can't believe you are gone. We only spoke and messaged this week. As I write this you were supposed to be here with Ruby and us today. Your care and concern for Ruby was always forefront in your mind despite going through the worst time of your life and being so so fragile. Your messages and calls were full of love and gratitude. Words can’t describe how devastated we are feeling. Caroline, we will always be here for Ruby and continue to look after her, always. She is such a special dog. Just as we talked about ... Ruby is different to other pups and is also so so special. We have shared your favourite picture of her (sic)"



The dog hotel went on to promise they will ensure that Ruby - who is a French Bulldog - will have "nothing but the best".



They added: "I know you wanted her to run free in the fields and cuddle up in bed and we will make sure she does. She will have nothing but the best. I promise you ... We hope they leave your family alone and finally back off. In a world where you can be anything, be kind. RIP our beautiful Caroline (sic)"



In even more tragic circumstances, the last Instagram post Caroline shared was her kissing Ruby in a series of cute selfies.



Caroline's sad passing was confirmed by her family in a statement released over the weekend, which read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."