Harrison Ford starts Indiana Jones 5 in two months

Harrison Ford will begin filming the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones saga in two months' time.

The 77-year-old made his debut as the whip-cracking archaeology professor in Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, which spawned the sequels Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989. He then reprised his role in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, alongside Shia LaBeouf and Cate Blanchett.

Reports that a fifth instalment in the hugely successful saga has been reported since 2016, when Disney announced that the movie would be released in 2019. However, various issues delayed the project, prompting Disney officials to set a new release date of July 2021.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Ford confirmed that he will begin filming the new movie, to be directed by Steven Spielberg, in April or May.

"I'm gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months. I'm always delighted to come back to these characters," he said. "We have the opportunity to make another because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when it started."

He explained that he felt a "sense of responsibility" to fans of his movies, which he calls "customers".

"'Fans' feels kind of weird to me, always has. But the fact that these people support my business, and I'm responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer," Ford shared.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy told the BBC at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in February that the actor would be involved with the film, which was a continuation rather than a reboot.

"We're working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we'll be ready to go," she said.