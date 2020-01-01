Sonic the Hedgehog director celebrates box office success

Director Jeff Fowler has taken to social media to celebrate the record-breaking opening of his new animated movie Sonic the Hedgehog.

The film has shattered U.S. box office records for video game adaptations with an impressive $57 million (£43.7 million) opening weekend, beating the previous record-holder, last year's Detective Pikachu, by almost $3 million (£2.3 million). Its global total stands around $100 million (£77 million).

"We tried making a #SonicMovie for everyone... from the amazing CORE fanbase of almost 30 years to an entirely NEW generation," Fowler posted on Twitter on Sunday. "Seeing these stats makes us feel incredibly PROUD we might have succeeded."

On Friday, he shared his jubilation after previews of the movie hit more than $3 million (£2.3 million).

"What... a... DAY!!! No words can describe the appreciation I'm feeling right now. You've taken this little blue hedgehog to EPIC heights," he wrote. "We never could have done it without the FANS... THANK YOU for your LOVE and SUPPORT. The future is VERY bright for the BLUE BLUR #SonicMovie."

Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz also reacted to the exciting news and thanked the fans of the iconic SEGA video game character for supporting the delayed movie.

"In the words of Sonic- Ummm, meow? AHHH!!!#SonicMovie is #1 in the world & had the biggest domestic opening all time for a video game movie!" he shared on Twitter. "It’s all because of the fans that we are here. Thanks for your feedback, your passion & for your love of Sonic. You did this. Thank you!"

The movie, which also stars Jim Carrey and James Marsden, was originally due to be released last November, but Fowler pushed it back so the character could be redesigned following backlash from fans on social media over Sonic's appearance in the trailer.