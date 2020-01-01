Brian Austin Green praises Shannen Doherty amidst cancer battle

Brian Austin Green has faith his friend and former co-star Shannen Doherty will get through her latest cancer battle.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was diagnosed with stage four cancer a year ago, and went public with the news last month. It comes after she previously conquered breast cancer, and Brian told Us Weekly that he's confident she'll do the same this time around.

"I don't want to speak about her too much, but it's a hard situation," he said, while speaking at the Annual Open Hearts Gala in Beverly Hills last week. "I mean, you know, cancer is not f**king easy for anyone. And I love Shannen, and we've always had a great relationship, and she's strong. She'll get through this and get out of this what she's supposed to get out of this.

"Adversity only makes us stronger, if we let it, and it does with her, for sure. She's a really f**king good person. She's a really good person, and so she deserves all the well-wishers and all the friendships that she has."

Shannen previously revealed Brian was one of only a small group of people who knew about her diagnosis, and she told him while filming for the standalone season of the rebooted show, BH90210.

"I had moments of great anxiety where I thought, 'I can't really do this,' and Brian was the one person who - of that group of people that knew - that I told, like, pretty quickly and said, 'Here, the - this is what I'm dealing with," the 48-year-old explained during an interview on Good Morning America. "Prior to shooting he would always call me and say, 'Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back.' He would look at me and be like, 'We got this, kiddo'... So, Brian helped me through a lot."